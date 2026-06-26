I'm nearly 33, the fertility clock is ticking, but I'm still unsure about having children

As Singapore grapples with a historically low birth rate, I find myself paying more attention to public discussions on the subject than I did in my twenties – not least because I am turning 33 soon. This means I'm reaching a stage of life where the question of whether or not to have children starts becoming difficult to delay.

When I was younger, the issue felt distant. There were other priorities competing for my attention: education, career progression, financial stability, travel and relationships.

Having children or not was a decision I assumed I would eventually arrive at – when the time was right.

Yet here I am, rapidly approaching my mid-30s – and still none the wiser about whether children are right for me.

Among friends my age, more than half are still figuring out if they want children, regardless of whether they are single, engaged or married. Across the board, many are fearful of making this decision too hastily, in view of the commitment and responsibility involved.

THE PROS AND CONS OF PARENTHOOD

While many decisions in life can be deferred, fertility is one of those that comes with a deadline.

When it comes to parenthood, some individuals have always envisioned themselves as parents, while others have long known that children are not part of their plans.

Others, like myself, are simply at the crossroads.

When I imagine having children, I can see the appeal. I think about family structure, the unique experience of bringing up and caring for a new life, and the intimacy of a parent-child bond. I imagine the sense of purpose and connection that many parents, such as my friends and colleagues, have described.