Doing a year-end financial review can be a chore. Here's how I change that for myself

If the thought of doing a yearly financial review makes you sigh, procrastinate or immediately feel tired, I get it.

It feels tedious, maybe even stressful. And after a long year of hustling at work, the last thing anyone wants is "more administrative work".

But having announced to everyone that I wanted to achieve financial freedom and retire before I turn 45, I knew I needed to review my finances every year to reach my goals, especially now that I'm already in my 30s.

That's why every December, I make sure to carve out a quiet pocket of time to sit down for an annual audit of my own finances.

Over the years, this practice has saved me from repeating certain financial mistakes and helped me catch hidden warning signs early. It gives me much-needed clarity and helps me plan for the year ahead.

REVIEW YOUR EXPENSES WITH HONESTY, NOT SHAME

Our emotions around money matter more than most people realise. They offer clues on where our financial systems need strengthening.

So take this time to think about how your finances made you feel this year. Think back on the past 12 months: Did your finances feel stable or shaky? Were there periods of anxiety? Did you generally feel in control of your money, or were you constantly scrambling to react and running out of cash?

I'll admit I've had year-end reviews where I stared at certain transactions and thought: "Why did I spend S$2,000 on food delivery?!" or "How did I forget to cancel or use this subscription for nine months?"

But instead of beating myself up, I remind myself that this review is about data, not judgment.

You can easily pull up your expenses by exporting your bank or card statements for the year (most banking apps let you do this in seconds), then pull up your spending categories and see where your money went for this year. These days, you can also easily use artificial intelligence tools to sort it out for you in minutes.

This will show you where you overspent, which expenses were totally worth it and what you might want to cut down on next year.