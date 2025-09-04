Batam will have a free-entry sky lantern festival in October with add-on packages for visitors from Singapore
Organised by Singapore-based company Versa Events, the six-night event will take place in Batam, Indonesia and feature lantern displays, fireworks, food and game booths, as well as cultural performances.
If you're planning a trip to Batam, Indonesia this October, be sure to make a pit stop at the inaugural Sky Lantern Festival 2025 at Green Rose Hotel Batam. Happening from Oct 1 to 6, the free-entry event will feature lantern displays, fireworks, live shows, cultural performances, as well as food and drink stalls.
Organised by Singapore-based Versa Events, Sky Lantern Festival 2025 will also have add-on packages, including a festival set with lantern and firework kits (S$30) as well as tour packages that include two-way transportation between Singapore and Batam and a hotel stay (from S$178 per adult).
In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Versa Events clarified that the company and the event "are not related in any way" to Asian Couture And Boutique and its founders – the team behind last year's infamous Sky Lantern Festival at Sentosa, which left attendees frustrated after it was abruptly cancelled on the day itself.
Some of the activities you can look forward to at Batam's Sky Lantern Festival 2025 include a kuda lumping performance (a traditional Indonesian dance) and a basketball tournament.
To "protect the environment", the lanterns will be tethered to strings before they are released into the sky.
Tickets for the event can be secured via Eventbrite and more information about it is available on this website.