Batam will have a free-entry sky lantern festival in October with add-on packages for visitors from Singapore

If you're planning a trip to Batam, Indonesia this October, be sure to make a pit stop at the inaugural Sky Lantern Festival 2025 at Green Rose Hotel Batam. Happening from Oct 1 to 6, the free-entry event will feature lantern displays, fireworks, live shows, cultural performances, as well as food and drink stalls.

Organised by Singapore-based Versa Events, Sky Lantern Festival 2025 will also have add-on packages, including a festival set with lantern and firework kits (S$30) as well as tour packages that include two-way transportation between Singapore and Batam and a hotel stay (from S$178 per adult).

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, Versa Events clarified that the company and the event "are not related in any way" to Asian Couture And Boutique and its founders – the team behind last year's infamous Sky Lantern Festival at Sentosa, which left attendees frustrated after it was abruptly cancelled on the day itself.