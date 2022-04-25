Road Trip On Matsumoto Electric Railway - Part 2

Our two-day trip of enquiry and discovery on Alpico Kotsu’s Kamikochi Line - previously known as Matsumoto Electric Railway - in Nagano Prefecture continues. We had to return to the starting point of Matsumoto Station at the end of the first day. So we will begin the second day from Matsumoto Station again. We take the 8.40am train to Niimura Station, where we had reached the previous day. On the train, a passenger mentions that we can “rent” a train at Niimura Station.

We reach Niimura at 8.55am and check out Matsumoto Electric Railway's garage, where spoilt trains are repaired. Here, we meet the president of the train association, Mr Yamaguchi. He shows us a green train, which used to run along the Tokyu railway line. Commonly known as Aogaeru, it was in operation until around 2000, after which it was kept at Niimura Station. It is open to the public twice a month. Mr Yamaguchi tells us about a tofu shop near Shimojima Station and the watermelon fields in Hata, near Samizo Station.

The next train from Niimura Station is at 10.25am so we make use of the time to visit an old temple near the station. Senshoji Temple was established in 1436. The wooden main hall is more than 300 years old. We later take the train to the neighbouring Samizo Station. We arrive in less than five minutes and the next train from Samizo is at 11am. Hata District is known for its watermelons as the soil and climate in this area are ideal for growing them. Shimoppara watermelons, said to be the best in Japan for being crunchy and sweet, come from Hata.

We next head to Moriguchi, one stop away. We reach the station at around 11.05am and have until 11.45am till the next train. We visit a store to make enquiries and are told about Matakuguri, a Niou statue under which kids pass to get rid of bad luck. The Niou Gate for the Matakuguri is located near Endo Station, further down the Kamikochi Line. While waiting for our train, we explore the area and come across an open space which boasts a spectacular view of the Northern Alps.

After enjoying this unexpected sight, we take the train to Shimojima Station, the neighbouring stop. We visit a traditional tofu shop in front of the station which was recommended to us earlier. Shimojimaya sells different varieties of tofu such as Yose, Zaru and Oboro. Its handmade tofu is made with soybeans produced in Nagano. We ask the tofu store staff to suggest a place for lunch. They mention a Western-style restaurant called Dynamo along the national road, near Hata Station. We board the 12.30pm train at Shimojima and go to the next station, Hata. We arrive at 12.35pm and plan to catch the train leaving at 1.50pm later.

We head to Dynamo and order its speciality, sushi rolls. Varieties include chicken teriyaki rolls, avocado and crab croquette rolls, and California rolls. The owner, who used to work in an American sushi restaurant, came up with Dynamo’s original sushi rolls.

We board the 1.50pm train and go to Endo Station, five minutes away. After asking for directions, we walk deeper into the mountains and reach the Matakuguri Niou Gate at a shrine. The gate has two statues of Kongo Rikishi. One of them, the Matakuguri called Agyo, is believed to bring good luck and health to children.

We want to end our journey at Kamikochi. So we take the 3.15pm train from Endo Station and go to the terminal station, Shinshimashima. The train heads towards the Northern Alps. At Shinshimashima, before taking the bus to Kamikochi at 4.10pm, we drop by a souvenir shop. The owner, Mr Kobayashi, tells us about a 15-metre-high doll, which he made with scrap wood. The Taro doll is actually a statue of himself and is now a symbol of Shinshimashima.

After checking out the doll, we take the bus to Kamikochi, our final stop. The bus travels through the mountains of the Northern Alps. It also passes by a must-see spot, the Taisho Pond, with the Northern Alps reflected on the water. We arrive at Kamikochi, 1,500m above sea level, at 5.25pm. Attractions here include the Azusa River, which originates in the Northern Alps, and the Hotaka mountain range. We then go to one of the most beautiful spots here - the Kamikochi National Park, which has been designated as a national cultural monument. The landscape featuring mountains, greenery and water is so spectacular that it is referred to as the land of the gods. It is the perfect end to our two-day trip on the Kamikochi Line.

Tips:

1) Railway fans can “rent” an out-of-service train at Niimura Station

2) A statue at the Matakuguri Niou Gate near Endo Station is believed to bring good luck to children