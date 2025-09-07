I'm a 46-year-old fan of Exo's Kai – and I know other older women who also love K-pop, C-drama and Thai idols

I have a confession to make: I’ve been "seeing" a younger Korean guy for almost a decade. But he has no idea that I even exist.

Here’s the kicker: My husband is fully aware of his existence. He might not wholly understand my fascination and admiration for Kai from K-pop group Exo, but he accepts it and even teases me about it.

So what’s the allure? It’s seeing how hard my bias (a term used in K-pop to refer to your favourite member in a group), 31-year-old Kai, constantly strives for perfection in his craft that first drew – then kept – me in the Exo fandom.

I’ve travelled to Seoul for concerts and fan meets, bought CDs for the photocards (small, collectible cards of idols), as well as splurged on both official and fan-made merchandise.

I’ve also developed a somewhat unhealthy attachment to all things bear-related, an animal that Exo fans associate with Kai.

To be honest, I struggle when it comes to sharing this part of my life. While I might have plastered my textbooks with photos of UK boy band Take That in secondary school, I stopped fangirling – by definition, to be an enthusiastic admirer of someone, whether male or female – in junior college.

Which is why, now that I’m in my 40s, it makes me wonder if I’m too old to be fangirling again, even more so when I meet much younger fans at Exo concerts.

And of course, there’s always the judgmental looks I get from non-fans for my hobby.