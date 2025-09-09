How to prepare your body and mind for pregnancy after a miscarriage

You were elated when the pregnancy test showed two pink lines. Now, your dreams of becoming a mother are shattered, leaving nothing but grief and a sense of emptiness.

A miscarriage is the spontaneous loss of pregnancy before the 20th week. Occurring in about one in five pregnancies, the risk increases with age. In women over 40, miscarriage occurs in more than one in two pregnancies, said Dr Nur Azleen Sidek, associate consultant with the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at National University Hospital (NUH).

Beyond the physical recovery, the emotional weight of a miscarriage – the lingering sense of pain, isolation, anxiety and grief – can feel overwhelming for the woman.

Dr Sanveen Kang, clinical psychologist and founder of Psych Connect, noted that such feelings often stem from a sense of shame, loss of purpose or a belief that their bodies have somehow let them down. There is also a sense of guilt that the loss is their fault, even when that is not the case, she said.

“Trying again after a miscarriage can both be a hopeful and terrifying decision. For many women, the desire to grow their family co-exists with deep anxiety, grief and fear of another loss,” Dr Kang explained.

Understanding what happens after a miscarriage can help women prepare physically and mentally for the next chapter of their fertility journey.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE BODY AFTER A MISCARRIAGE?

During a miscarriage, some women may notice a drop in nausea due to a drop in the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) pregnancy hormone, said Dr Jessie Phoon, obstetrician and gynaecologist, and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) clinician at STO+G Practice.