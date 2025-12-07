12 people, including 3 children, killed in South Africa hostel shooting

Three gunmen entered what Mathe described as an "illegal shebeen" inside the hostel at around 4:30 am (0230 GMT) and indiscriminately fired at a group of men who were drinking. "Shebeen" is a word used to describe an informal bar or tavern.

One 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old female were also killed in the attack.

"Quite an unfortunate incident. Police were only alerted to this incident at around 6 o'clock", said Mathe.

Police said the motive was unknown and no arrests had been made, with a manhunt under way for the unidentified suspects.

"We are having a serious challenge when it comes to these illegal and unlicensed liquor premises", Mathe said, adding that they are where most mass shootings occur.

"Innocent people also get caught up in the crossfire" she told public broadcaster SABC.