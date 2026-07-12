2 dead, 3 hurt in Toronto shooting, attacker at large

MONTREAL: Police in Toronto were searching on Saturday (Jul 11) night for an active shooter who had killed two people and wounded three in an area lined with shops and restaurants.

"Please avoid the area immediately and follow all directions from police," Toronto police said in a X post.

"Police have secured the scene," authorities later said in a follow-up post.

Local media reported the shooting took place in an area where a salsa festival was being held.

The incident comes soon after another shooting in Montreal late last month, where two people, including a police officer, were killed by an assailant who was then shot dead by law enforcement.

In February, a school shooting in the small western mining town of Tumbler Ridge killed eight people, including the shooter's mother and half-brother, and injured 27 before she took her own life.