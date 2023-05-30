Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

2 dead, 8 wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region: Governor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

2 dead, 8 wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region: Governor

2 dead, 8 wounded in Russian attack in Donetsk region: Governor

A Ukrainian soldier fires a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 28, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

30 May 2023 12:00AM (Updated: 30 May 2023 12:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Two people were killed and eight wounded in a Russian attack on the city of Toretsk in the eastern region of Donetsk on Monday (May 29), regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Kyrylenko said Russia had used high-explosive aerial bombs in the attack at about 11.30am, damaging a gas station and a multi-storey building in the small city which had a pre-war population of about 30,000 people.

Rescue services were working at the site, he said, urging remaining residents to evacuate.

"Every day, the Russians purposefully hit civilians in the Donetsk region," Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation".

The Donetsk region has seen some of the fiercest battles of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.