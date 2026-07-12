2 dead, several hurt in Toronto shooting, attacker at large

MONTREAL: Two people were killed on Saturday (Jul 11) and at least four more were wounded in a shooting at a salsa festival in Toronto, local police said, with a suspect remaining at large.

According to the most recent report by Toronto police, six victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds, of whom "2 people (were) pronounced deceased". No further details on the severity of injuries were available.

"A large police presence remains in the area as officers continue their investigation," authorities said in a post on X.

An AFP journalist at the scene said the shooting took place at a salsa festival held on St Clair Avenue.

"I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a post on social media.

The incident comes soon after another shooting in Montreal late last month, where two people, including a police officer, were killed by an assailant who was then shot dead by law enforcement.

In February, a school shooting in the small western mining town of Tumbler Ridge killed eight people, including the shooter's mother and half brother, and injured 27 before she took her own life.