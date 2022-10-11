More than 200 stranded pilot whales die on Pacific Ocean's remote Pitt Island

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's conservation office on Tuesday (Oct 11) said all 240 pilot whales stranded on the remote Pitt Island have died, just days after 215 whales died on a beach on nearby Chatham Island.

Dave Lundquist, marine technical advisor at the Department of Conservation, said in an email that a technical team had on Monday assessed the situation and euthanised the surviving whales.

"This decision is never taken lightly, but in cases like this it is the kindest option," Lundquist said.

The conservation department does not try to refloat whales in the area due to the risk of shark attack to both humans and whales, he said.

Daren Grover, general manager at charity Project Jonah, which deals with stranded whales, said there were also not enough people in the area to help with refloating.