Will the 2024 US presidential election be a Biden-Trump rematch?

The 2024 United States presidential race is shaping up to be a rematch of the 2020 election between current President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, with both appearing to be frontrunners in their respective parties.

This comes after the 80-year-old Mr Biden, already the oldest president in American history, announced on Tuesday (Apr 25) that he is running for re-election next year.

Meanwhile, Trump, despite being the first sitting or former US president to be criminally indicted, launched his bid last November to regain the presidency. The 76-year-old is the overwhelming favourite for the Republican nomination.