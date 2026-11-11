3 dead after vehicle crashes into people in North Hollywood

LOS ANGELES: Three people are dead and three others are in critical condition after a vehicle crashed into people on a sidewalk next to a metro station in North Hollywood on Tuesday (Nov 10), according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A white SUV hit at least five people at the busy intersection just before 6pm, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. At least three people were taken to the hospital, including the driver, according to officials.

Officials have not determined the cause of the crash or ruled out anything.

“We don’t know if it was done intentionally, if it was done by accident,” LAPD Captain Warner Castillo said at a news conference Tuesday night.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is in his early 60's and officials are doing an exam to check if he was under the influence, Castillo said.

Mayor Karen Bass said the victims included street vendors and pedestrians.

“I’m heartbroken for the families of everyone impacted,” she said in a post on X.

Authorities will be checking the video in the area in what will be a “prolonged but very deliberate investigation,” said LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell.

Photo and video posted online show a white vehicle on a sidewalk next to tents for vendors, along with emergency crews. Posts show a crew moved a person away on a stretcher.