3 dead in north Lebanon strike that Israel says hit Hamas militant

Hamas claimed attacks on Israel from Lebanon during more than a year of cross-border hostilities launched by Hezbollah in October 2023 in support of its Palestinian ally.



Israel has struck Hamas operatives in Lebanon, including since the ceasefire.



In May, Hamas said one of its commanders was killed in a strike on the southern city of Sidon as Israel said it targeted "the head of operations in Hamas's Western Brigade in Lebanon".



Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon remain common, but raids on the north have been rare.



In October, Hamas said one of its operatives was killed along with his wife and two daughters in a strike on their home in Beddawi, a Palestinian refugee camp near Tripoli. Israel's military said it targeted "a senior member of Hamas's military wing in Lebanon".



In May, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas visited Beirut for talks on disarming militants in refugee camps across Lebanon as the Beirut government seeks to impose its authority across all its territory.



The Israeli military said earlier Tuesday that it had killed two Hezbollah operatives in strikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.