3 killed in latest Russian air strike on Ukraine

At least three people were killed early on Saturday (Jun 24) after Russia unleashed its latest overnight air strike on Ukraine, officials said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said missiles had targeted at least five regions across the country and that three people were killed and eight wounded after a high-rise in the capital Kyiv was struck.

"This is the style of terrorists. The style of Russia," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate post, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said the damage had been caused by fragments from a downed missile and that air defences had shot down more than 20 missiles around the city.

Emergency workers on Saturday morning were sifting through debris at the scene, where a gaping hole was visible on one side of the building.

Officials in the southeastern region of Dnipropetrovsk said eight people were wounded - two of them children - and several buildings destroyed in attacks there.