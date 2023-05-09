3 people from Singapore killed in New Zealand road accident

SINGAPORE: Three people from Singapore were killed in a road accident on New Zealand's South Island last month, New Zealand Police said on Tuesday (May 9).

The three were named as Sherwin Chong Shi Yun, Xinyue Yang and Jia Jun Vincent Lim. Chong and Yang were both 21 while Lim was 24.

"Police extend their sympathies to their families and friends. Their deaths have been referred to the Coroner," New Zealand Police said in a news release on its website.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."

The accident occurred early on Apr 17 at the intersection of State Highway 79 and Te Moana Road near the town of Geraldine, about 140km south-west of Christchurch.

"Police were advised just after 1am that a campervan had collided with a barrier and caught fire," New Zealand Police said in the hours after the accident.

"Tragically all three occupants of the campervan were killed."

According to the New Zealand Herald, the group had rented the campervan from a company based in the local Canterbury region.

The Herald reported that 11 volunteer firefighters had responded to the accident, with the Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade chief describing it as "one of the most severe" jobs he had ever attended.