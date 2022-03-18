36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peru

LIMA: Paleontologists have unearthed the skull of a ferocious marine predator, an ancient ancestor of modern-day whales, which once lived in a prehistoric ocean that covered part of what is now Peru, scientists announced on Thursday (Mar 17).

The roughly 36-million-year-old well-preserved skull was dug up intact last year from the bone-dry rocks of Peru's southern Ocucaje desert, with rows of long, pointy teeth, Rodolfo Salas, chief of paleontology at Peru's National University of San Marcos, told reporters at a news conference.

Scientists think the ancient mammal was a basilosaurus, part of the aquatic cetacean family, whose contemporary descendents include whales, dolphins and porpoises.

Basilosaurus means "king lizard," although the animal was not a reptile, though its long body might have moved like a giant snake.

The one-time top predator likely measured about 12m long, or about the height of a four-story building.

"It was a marine monster," said Salas, adding the skull, which has already been put on display at the university's museum, may belong to a new species of basilosaurus.

"When it was searching for its food, it surely did a lot of damage," added Salas.