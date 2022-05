The third long-duration team of astronauts launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA departed the orbiting outpost early on Thursday (May 5) to begin their descent back to Earth, capping a six-month science mission.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US NASA astronauts and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS shortly after 0500 GMT to embark on a return flight expected to last less than 24 hours.