Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home

4 children die after intense fire rips through London home
Firefighters work at the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at a house on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
4 children die after intense fire rips through London home
Emergency services work at the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at a house, on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
4 children die after intense fire rips through London home
Firefighters work at the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at a house, on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
4 children die after intense fire rips through London home
Firefighters work at the scene in Sutton, south London, where four children have died following a fire at a house, on Dec 16, 2021. (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
17 Dec 2021 03:46PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Four children have died after a fire ripped through a home in south London, authorities said.

About 60 firefighters descended on the home in a residential area and brought the children out of the home as intense fire ripped through the building Thursday night (Dec 16). 

The four children, who are believed to be related, were treated at the scene and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their ages weren't immediately available.

“This is an incident that has left everyone numb with profound sadness,’’ London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.’’

Roe said the firefighters were being offered counselling as a priority. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Source: AP/ad

Related Topics

London fire

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us