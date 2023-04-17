4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama teen birthday party shooting

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed and more than 20 others injured, mostly teens, in a Saturday (Apr 15) night shooting at a birthday party in Alabama, officials said, in the latest spasm of American gun mass violence.

Local news reports said the shooting occurred at a Sweet 16 party at a dance studio in Dadeville, a small town northeast of the state capital Montgomery.

"There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there's been a multitude of injuries," Sergeant Jeremy Burkett, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), told reporters Sunday.

He specified later that 28 people had been wounded, some of them critically, and urged residents to come forward with any information they might have related to the attack. But Burkett provided no further details on how the shooting unfolded or why.

Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser that her grandson Phil Dowdell was among those who died: he had been celebrating his sister Alexis's 16th birthday when gunfire ripped through the party.

"He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," Allen said of her grandson, a high school senior and football player due to graduate within weeks.

"Everybody's grieving," Allen said of the small community of about 3,000 residents.

President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the shooting, said the nation was again grieving over young Americans killed in gun violence.

"What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?" Biden, who has long sought tighter gun safety measures, asked in a statement.

"Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising - not declining," he added. "This is outrageous and unacceptable."

The nearby Lake Martin Community Hospital received 15 individual gun-shot wound patients, mostly victims in their teens, Heidi Smith, marketing director for the rural health facility's operator IvyCreek Healthcare, told AFP.

Six of the patients were discharged and nine have been transferred to facilities with higher levels of care. Of those, five were in critical condition, Smith said.

"It's been terrible," she said.