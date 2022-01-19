42,000 rapid antigen tests snatched in Sydney heist

SYDNEY: A thief has made off with 42,000 much-sought rapid antigen tests from a freight depot in Sydney, authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 19).

A man entered a freight depot in the suburb of Mascot on Tuesday afternoon and "took possession of the tests", a New South Wales police spokeswoman said, without giving further details.

"Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command have commenced an investigation into the theft of Rapid Antigen Tests," she said.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet condemned the incident, which took place as Australia faces a shortage of rapid antigen tests.

"At a time when everyone across our state has made incredible efforts in keeping people safe, in making sacrifices, what a disgraceful act," Perrottet said.

"The police will catch you."