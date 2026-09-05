5 EU countries aim to send rejected migrants to 'return hub' by 2027
Five EU countries push to launch an offshore migrant return hub deal by Jan 1, aiming to send rejected asylum seekers outside the bloc.
COPENHAGEN: Five EU countries are seeking a deal with a country outside the bloc to host a "return hub" for migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected, with a targeted start date of January 1, a Danish minister said Friday (Sep 4).
Denmark, Greece, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands agreed to the initiative as Copenhagen hosted talks on establishing migrant detention centres outside Europe.
"Around New Year, we expect to have a common understanding with a partner country outside of the European Union," said Danish Migrations Minister Morten Bodskov, without naming the nation.
He said the countries were "transforming EU asylum and migration policy".
The partner country or countries have not been disclosed, but Uganda and Rwanda in particular are seen as possibilities.
Greek Migration and Asylum Minister Thanos Plevris said the goal was to have "the return hub operational in a country outside the European Union by 2027", adding that discussions were at an "advanced" stage.
Earlier Friday, Denmark said it was ready to send rejected asylum seekers to such hubs by the end of 2027, not the start.
"We do not accept that foreigners staying illegally in Denmark should be rewarded because of our difficulties in returning them," Bodskov said in the earlier statement.
In June, the European Parliament approved tougher migration rules granting authorities much broader detention powers, and allowing for the creation of "return hubs". The idea has been severely criticised by rights groups.
Britain abandoned a scheme to deport undocumented migrants to Rwanda, while Italian-run facilities to process migrants in Albania have faced legal challenges and a slow uptake.
"MORE HUMANE"
The Danish migration minister hailed the progress toward setting up "return hubs".
"When we launched this debate... we were mocked, people said it was totally unrealistic," Bodskov said.
"And today, we're there."
The five countries said the model would help make the migration system "more humane".
"It will also be a tool to break the business model of cynical migrant smugglers that are exploiting vulnerable people who risk their lives on perilous journeys to Europe," they said in a statement.
Bodskov said the centres would not be "camps".
"We are talking about opportunities for a new chance for irregular migrants which cannot return to their home country today, and that have no legal grounds to be in our countries," he said.
Rwanda confirmed in August it had opened "preliminary" talks on the subject with unnamed European countries.
Not all EU member states are on board with the idea.
French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed it as ineffective and incompatible with European values.
European Parliament member Melissa Camara of the Ecologists said the Copenhagen meeting "marks yet another step in the renunciation of the fundamental values of the European Union and the violation of the dignity of exiled people".