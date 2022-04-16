5 people to share US$50,000 reward for tips on New York subway shooting suspect

Five people who provided "critical information" that helped lead to the arrest of the man charged with this week's mass shooting in a New York subway will share a US$50,000 reward, the New York Police Department announced on Friday (Apr 15).

Frank James, the man accused of carrying out one of the most violent attacks on the city's mass transit system, was arrested in lower Manhattan on Wednesday following a 30-hour manhunt that was helped by a barrage of tips from the public.

James, 62, also called the police tipline to turn himself in, aiding in his own capture, according to his lawyers.

"We appreciate all of those who responded to our call for information to locate this suspect, including all of those whose tips did not pan out," Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. "We urged the public to join us in this effort to find this suspect and New Yorkers stepped up."

James, 62, is accused of injuring 30 people by setting off smoke bombs and spraying the inside of a subway car with gunfire during Tuesday morning's rush-hour commute in Brooklyn.