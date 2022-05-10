Logo
6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off Papua New Guinea
Earthquake off the coast of Papua New Guinea. (Map: USGS)

10 May 2022 09:15AM (Updated: 10 May 2022 09:15AM)
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday (May 10) in the Bismarck Sea about 200 km off Papua New Guinea's coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A preliminary USGS assessment said there was a "low likelihood of casualties and damage from the quake", which had an estimated depth of 10km. There were no tsunami warnings.

Papua New Guinea sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates.

A 7.5-magnitude quake that hit the rugged highlands region in February 2018 triggered landslides, burying homes and killing at least 125 people.

Source: AFP/mi

