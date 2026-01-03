6.5-magnitude quake shakes Mexico City and beach resort

Mexico's National Seismological Service said that the earthquake's epicentre was situated 14 kilometres southwest of the town of San Marcos in the state of Guerrero.



Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of major damage.



Mexico, which is situated between five tectonic plates, is one of the world's most seismically active countries.



Karen Gomez, a 47-year-old office worker living on the 13th floor of an apartment building in Mexico City's southwestern Alvaro Obregon borough, told AFP she was roused from her sleep by a street siren.



"I woke up in terror. My cellphone alert said it was a powerful earthquake."



Norma Ortega, a 57-year-old kindergarten director, living in a 10th-floor apartment, said she could feel her building shake.



In Acapulco, Ricardo, a tourist from the central Mexican state of Morelos, fled his hotel shirtless after sirens sounded.



The centre of Mexico City is built on the muddy subsoil of what was once the bed of a lake, making it particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.