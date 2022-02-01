770km US megaflash sets new lightning record: UN

GENEVA: A single flash of lightning in the United States nearly two years ago cut across the sky for nearly 770km, setting a new world record, the United Nations said on Tuesday (Feb 1).

The new record for the longest detected "megaflash", measured in the southern US on Apr 29, 2020, stretched a full 768km, across Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

That is equivalent to the distance between New York City and Columbus, Ohio, or between London and the German city of Hamburg, the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) pointed out in a statement.

That lightning bolt zig-zagged about 60km further than the previous record, set in southern Brazil on Oct 31, 2018.

The WMO's committee of experts on weather and climate extremes also reported a new world record for the duration of a lightning flash.

A single flash that developed continuously through a thunderstorm over Uruguay and northern Argentina on Jun 18, 2020, lasted for 17.1 seconds - 0.37 seconds longer than the previous record set on Mar 4, 2019, also in northern Argentina.