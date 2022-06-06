780 monkeypox cases in non-endemic countries, global risk level is 'moderate': WHO

GENEVA: The World Health Organization said Sunday (Jun 5) that 780 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases had been reported to it from 27 non-endemic countries, while maintaining that the global risk level was moderate.



The WHO said the 780 figure, for cases from May 13 to Thursday, was probably an underestimate due to limited epidemiological and laboratory information.



"It is highly likely that other countries will identify cases and there will be further spread of the virus," the UN health agency added.



Few hospitalisations have been reported, apart from patients being isolated.



The WHO listed the non-endemic countries reporting the most cases as Britain (207), Spain (156), Portugal (138), Canada (58) and Germany (57).



Besides Europe and North America, cases have also been reported - in single figures - in Argentina, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.



One case of monkeypox in a non-endemic country is considered an outbreak.



"Some countries are reporting that new generations of cases are no longer appearing only among known contacts of previously confirmed cases, suggesting that chains of transmission are being missed through undetected circulation of the virus," the WHO said.



"Although the current risk to human health and for the general public remains low, the public health risk could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself in non-endemic countries as a widespread human pathogen," it said in a disease outbreak update.



"WHO assesses the risk at the global level as moderate considering this is the first time that many monkeypox cases and clusters are reported concurrently in non-endemic and endemic countries."