88 postal operators suspend services to US over tariffs: UN

GENEVA: Postal traffic to the United States plunged more than 80 per cent following Washington's imposition of new tariffs, with 88 operators worldwide fully or partially suspending services, the Universal Postal Union (UPU) said on Saturday (Sep 6).
The UN agency, which oversees international postal cooperation, said it is working on "the rapid development of a new technical solution that will help get mail moving to the United States again".
US President Donald Trump's administration announced in late July that it was abolishing a tax exemption on small packages entering the United States from Aug 29.
The move triggered announcements from postal services in countries including Australia, Britain, France, Germany, India, Italy and Japan that most US-bound packages would no longer be accepted.
MAIL TRAFFIC COLLAPSES
The UPU said data showed traffic to the US was down 81 per cent on Aug 29 compared with a week earlier.
"Furthermore, 88 postal operators informed the UPU they have suspended some or all postal services to the US until a solution is implemented," it added.
The operators include those in 78 UN member states as well as nine other territories such as Macau and the Cook Islands.
NEW DUTY SYSTEM
The UPU said the US change placed the burden of customs duty collection and remittance on carriers or "qualified parties" approved by US Customs and Border Protection.
"Carriers, such as airlines, signalled they were unwilling or unable to bear this responsibility," while postal operators had not yet established links to those parties, "causing major operational disruptions", it said.
The agency said it was working on a "Delivered Duty Paid" system, allowing postal operators to calculate and collect duties from customers at the point of origin. A temporary customs calculator is already available for operators to integrate into retail systems.
LETTER TO WASHINGTON
UPU director general Masahiko Metoki said he had written to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to convey concerns from member states.
Over the past year, inbound mail to the US accounted for 15 per cent of global postal traffic, with 44 per cent coming from Europe, 30 per cent from Asia, and 26 per cent from the rest of the world.
Most of this traffic comprised small packages used for e-commerce, the UPU noted.
Based in Bern, Switzerland, the UPU was established in 1874 and counts 192 member states.