Five wounded in two shootings in Athens, 89-year-old gunman at large

ATHENS: Five people were wounded in two separate shooting attacks in Athens carried out by an elderly gunman who remained at large, police and local media reported on Tuesday (Apr 28).

The suspect, an 89‑year‑old man, opened fire with a shotgun at a branch of Greece’s EFKA social security agency, wounding an employee in the leg, police said.

The gunman then travelled by taxi to a court building, where he fired several shots inside, lightly wounding four female court clerks, according to police and court officials.

He left the shotgun at the scene, along with letters addressed to newspapers, and fled on foot, media reported.