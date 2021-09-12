Biden visits all three attack sites on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania: President Joe Biden commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Sep 11 attacks on the United States on Saturday with visits to each of the sites where hijacked planes crashed in 2001, honoring the victims of the devastating assault.

In the first of his wordless tributes, Biden stood in somber silence with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton at the New York City site where planes brought down the World Trade Center's twin towers.

The three leaders, flanked by Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton, shared a moment of silence with the crowd at 8:46am to mark the time that the first plane hit. Heads bowed, they listened as relatives read the names of those who died.

The Bidens then flew to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, before heading back to the Washington area to visit the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.