Almost 900 arrested at London protest backing banned Palestine Action

LONDON: British police said on Sunday (Sep 7) they had arrested almost 900 people at a demonstration supporting the banned group Palestine Action, in the highest number of detentions at such a protest to date.

Britain proscribed Palestine Action in July under anti-terrorism laws after some members broke into a Royal Air Force base and damaged military planes. The group has also targeted defence firms linked to Israel, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of complicity in alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza.

London police said 890 people were detained following Saturday’s protest near parliament. Of those, 857 were held for showing support for a banned organisation and 17 for assaults on officers after police said the demonstration turned violent.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart said the violence was “coordinated and carried out by a group of people intent on creating as much disorder as possible".

The organisers, Defend Our Juries, said those arrested included priests, war veterans, healthcare workers and elderly protesters.

“These mass acts of defiance will continue until the ban is lifted,” a spokesperson said.