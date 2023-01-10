Abandoned animals in need of shelter, more people seeking support amid economic gloom in France

ANIMALS IN NEED

Amid the tough economic outlook, pet owners in the country have had to balance the books, while at the same time continuing to care for their beloved cats and dogs.

With the costs of pet care rising, including food prices and vet bills, some people have been pushed to leaving their animals at shelters and hoping the facilities can take them in.

Mr Nicolas Demajean, director of the Ranch of Hope animal refuge, said: "We have lots of animals that are abandoned here anonymously at night, just on a leash or in a box. People come to us to explain their situation, saying they can no longer care for their pets.

“We have an obligation to take the animals in, we cannot say no. If we find an animal just left at our door, looking at you, you can’t say no, that’s just not possible. That would be cruel.”