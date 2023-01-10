Abandoned animals in need of shelter, more people seeking support amid economic gloom in France
With the cost of pet care rising, some people have been pushed to leaving their beloved animals at shelters.
PARIS: As France faces a rising cost of living, welfare groups in the country are feeling the pinch. The increased support needed by a growing vulnerable segment has so far not been matched by a rise in donations.
Thousands have taken to the streets in recent months, to protest against soaring prices while calling for more financial help for the French public.
People and animals alike are in growing need of help this winter, a traditionally tough time of year. However, donations have not risen alongside, given the economic challenges and uncertainty.
ANIMALS IN NEED
Amid the tough economic outlook, pet owners in the country have had to balance the books, while at the same time continuing to care for their beloved cats and dogs.
With the costs of pet care rising, including food prices and vet bills, some people have been pushed to leaving their animals at shelters and hoping the facilities can take them in.
Mr Nicolas Demajean, director of the Ranch of Hope animal refuge, said: "We have lots of animals that are abandoned here anonymously at night, just on a leash or in a box. People come to us to explain their situation, saying they can no longer care for their pets.
“We have an obligation to take the animals in, we cannot say no. If we find an animal just left at our door, looking at you, you can’t say no, that’s just not possible. That would be cruel.”
The refuge, located two hours south of Paris, looks after unwanted cats, dogs and horses. Some animals there have been physically abused, while others became too much for elderly owners to look after.
More animals are arriving amid the economic gloom, but that is not being matched by a rise in donations, he said.
While donations have remained at the same level for the country’s Society for the Protection of Animals, costs are rising, and the organisation is worried about the prospect of bills getting even bigger this year.
RISING COSTS
Organisations that help people are also struggling.
In Val d’Oise, situated to the north of Paris, people rely on support services to alleviate their poverty. The not-for-profit organisation Secours Populaire is focused on giving aid, but it is receiving more families, without a similar rise in donations.
With the increase in beneficiaries, welfare groups like Secours Populaire are also looking for more volunteers, who are willing to take on unpaid work during a cost-of-living crisis.
Mr Bruno Conty, head of Secours Populaire in Val d’Oise, said: “With inflation and the energy crisis, we are seeing more and more families here, and they are coming more frequently than before,” he said.