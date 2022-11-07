Abortion a hot topic ahead of US midterm elections

TOPEKA, Kansas: As the US midterm elections loom just days away, the key issue of abortion is weighing on voters’ minds.

The landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, which recognised a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalised it nationwide in America, was overturned by the Supreme Court on Jun 24.

Since then, at least 16 states in the country have either banned or severely restricted access to the procedure.

This has rallied voters, especially women, to register to vote and have their voices heard in the upcoming electoral contest.