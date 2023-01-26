What are the Abrams tanks and why the US flipped on sending them to Ukraine

WASHINGTON: For months, US officials baulked at sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, insisting they were too complicated and too hard to maintain and repair.

On Wednesday (Jan 25), that abruptly changed. Ukraine's desperate pleas for tanks were answered with a sweeping, transatlantic yes.

The dramatic reversal was the culmination of intense international pressure and diplomatic arm twisting that played out over the last week.

It resulted in a quick succession of announcements: The US said it will send 31 of the 70-ton Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, and Germany announced it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks and allow other countries to do the same.

Here is a look at the massive battle weapon, why it is important to Ukraine's war with Russia, and what drove the Biden administration's tank turnabout.

WHAT ARE THE ABRAMS?

M1 Abrams tanks have led American battle assaults for decades.

Carrying a crew of four, the Abrams were first deployed to war in 1991. It has thick armour, a 120mm main gun, armour piercing capabilities, advanced targeting systems, thick tracked wheels and a 1,500-horsepower turbine engine with a top speed of about 68kmh.

Crews interviewed in a 1992 Government Accountability Office review after the Persian Gulf War praised its high survivability and said "several M1A1 crews reported receiving direct frontal hits from Iraqi T-72s with minimal damage".

More recently, the battle titans led the charge to Baghdad during America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, as 3rd Infantry Division units conducted what was dubbed Thunder Runs to break through Iraqi defences.

The Abrams' powerful jet engine can propel the tank through almost any terrain, whether heavy snow or heavy mud, said Kevin Butler, a former Army lieutenant who served as an Abrams tank platoon leader.

Butler recalled a muddy exercise in the late 1990s at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where he had voiced concern about the tanks getting stuck because it had already stuck the Humvees.

The Abrams, he said, "didn’t even notice” the mud.