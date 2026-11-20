TAMPA, Florida: A US judge in Florida on Thursday (Nov 19) declared Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, to be mentally competent to answer to a federal court charge accusing him of being a child sexual predator.

Accepting the findings of a court-appointed forensic psychiatrist, US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin ruled the 82-year-old father-in-law of Prince Harry was mentally fit to understand the proceedings against him and to properly assist in his own defence, court records showed.

Neither prosecutors nor the defence disputed the findings of the psychiatrist's evaluation, contained in a 15-page report and based in large part on the doctor's in-person interview with Markle in prison last week.

Markle was charged on Nov 5 in a criminal complaint with a single felony count of possessing child sexual abuse images.

According to an FBI affidavit filed with the complaint, the material in question, including two explicit photos of Markle posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress, was found in two Los Angeles storage units.

Commenting on the case at the time of Markle's arrest on Nov 6 at an assisted-living centre in Florida, FBI Director ​Kash Patel said Markle had "targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions".

Griffin's ruling capped a competency proceeding set in motion by the judge after Markle's first court hearing on the day of his arrest.

In ordering a psychiatric examination of the defendant, Griffin wrote that she found "reasonable cause" to believe Markle was suffering from some mental deficiency, based in part on his advanced age and "lack of recall" during his first court appearance the day of his arrest.

Dr Aime Gerodimos, who conducted the evaluation, wrote in her report that Markle appeared to suffer from a "major neurocognitive disorder," possibly the result of mild vascular disease. She also found he was likely "exaggerating deficits" when asked to recall specifics of the allegations against him.

The psychiatrist concluded that Markle "does have sufficient present ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and to assist properly in his defence" - the legal standard for a criminal defendant to be deemed competent.