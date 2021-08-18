Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday (Aug 18) the Taliban would be judged on their actions, not their words, after they sought to convince the world they would not seek revenge after seizing Afghanistan.

Johnson faced questions over what the main opposition Labour Party described as his "complacency" in handling Britain's response as parliament was recalled from its summer break to discuss Afghanistan.

The Taliban have said they want peace, will not take revenge against old enemies and would respect the rights of women within the framework of Islamic law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped foreign forces, are desperate to leave.

"We will judge this regime based on the choices it makes, and by its actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education," Johnson said.