Activists say drones hit aid boat heading for Gaza, blame Israel

NICOSIA, Cyprus: A group of activists organising an aid boat for Gaza said it was attacked on Friday (May 2) by drones in international waters off Malta as they headed towards the Palestinian territory, accusing Israel of attacking the vessel.



The Maltese government said it responded to a distress call from the vessel and offered immediate support.



It said all crew members were safe, while making no mention of an alleged attack.



"At 00:23 Maltese time (2223 GMT on Thursday), the Conscience, a Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship, came under direct attack in international waters," the activist group said in a statement.



"Armed drones attacked the front of an unarmed civilian vessel twice, causing a fire and a substantial breach in the hull," it added, blaming Israel.



"Israeli ambassadors must be summoned and answer to violations of international law, including the ongoing blockade and the bombing of our civilian vessel in international waters."