Acute hepatitis: What is the mysterious liver disease hurting children?

An outbreak of acute hepatitis - an inflammation of the liver - in children has killed at least four and required liver transplants in more than a dozen others across the globe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While the cause is undetermined, investigators are studying a family of pathogens, called adenoviruses, that cause a range of illnesses including the common cold.

1. WHEN AND WHERE DID IT START?

Cases were first identified at an Alabama hospital in October 2021, when five children were admitted with liver damage from an unknown cause. Early this year, 10 cases were identified in Scotland.

As of Apr 21, 169 cases had been detected, the WHO said. Most of them - 114 - were in the United Kingdom, with cases also found in Spain, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, Norway, France, Romania and Belgium.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a nationwide health alert, and as of Apr 28, at least five more US states had confirmed or suspected cases.

On Apr 28, Japan’s health ministry said that it found two more probable cases, taking the nation’s tally to three.

Singapore’s health ministry on Apr 30 confirmed a case of acute hepatitis in a 10-month-old baby, while Indonesia said that three children died from the disease last month.

2. HOW SERIOUS IS IT?

The affected children were between one month old and 16 years old, with many aged 10 and under.

Of the 169 cases reported by the WHO, 17, or about 10 per cent, needed a liver transplant, and at least one death was reported.

One of the four infections under investigation in Wisconsin resulted in a death, which would be the first in the US linked to the illness if confirmed.

3. WHAT ARE THE COMMON SYMPTOMS?

Abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting, followed by jaundice, which is marked by the skin or the whites of the eyes turning yellow.

Laboratory tests show signs of severe liver inflammation, with markedly high liver enzyme readings. Most of the children didn’t have a fever.

Other symptoms of hepatitis include fatigue, loss of appetite, dark urine, light-coloured stools and joint pain.