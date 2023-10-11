Afghan quakes toll revised to 1,000 as new tremors cause panic

HERAT, Afghanistan: Afghanistan's Taliban government downgraded the death toll from a series of earthquakes to "over 1,000" on Wednesday (Oct 11), as fresh tremors panicked residents of villages flattened by the disaster.

The latest quake hit at dawn about 30km north of the provincial capital of Herat, where thousands were spending a fourth night in the open after Saturday's quakes.

"It's horrible, the whole of Herat is terrified," said 32-year-old Abdul Qudos. "We are so scared that even when we see the trees moving (in the wind), we think it's another earthquake coming."

Disaster management officials initially put the death toll of the weekend quake at 2,053.

But public health minister Qalandar Ebad attributed the confusion to the remoteness of the area and double reporting during the rescue effort.

"When whole villages are destroyed and populations erased ... Verifying the affected and martyred people, and the number of wounded, is a very difficult process," he said, adding that 2,400 had been injured.

At least one person was killed and 130 injured in the latest quake on Wednesday, he said.

Some of the wounded were hit by the debris of already destroyed homes, said Abdul Zahir Noorzai, ambulance manager for Herat Regional Hospital.

The magnitude 6.3 quake on Wednesday was followed by aftershocks measuring 5.0 and 4.1, but an AFP reporter said damage in Herat city - home to more than half a million people - was minimal.

Many residents have camped in tents, cars and gardens since Saturday's magnitude 6.3 quake and a series of powerful aftershocks.

"Our children are so scared that they stay awake until the morning. They don't sleep," said 40-year-old Aziz Ahmad.