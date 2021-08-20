Afghan refugees in Greece protest Taliban takeover

She called on the Greek authorities to provide shelter from those fleeing the Taliban. "Please give a place to these people. Don't let these people alone!"

She said she had spoken by phone the previous day with her uncle, who described how he and his family had fled under cover of darkness to neighbouring Pakistan.

RELATIVES 'IN HIDING'

"I can't sleep at night," said Razia Bayoni, a 35-year-old Afghan woman who arrived in Greece three years ago with her three children and her husband, who lost a leg to a Taliban landmine.

"I learnt that the Taliban killed seven people in my village, Malistan," where her mother still lives, southwest of Kabul.

She has had no news from her family, explaining that "because of the Taliban, there's no phone, no electricity".

"For 20 years, women tried to be freer, choose their lives. The Taliban are destroying that," she said.

The demonstrators would march to the offices of the European Union in Athens "to show that the Taliban are terrorists, they will kill women and children", she said.

Among the marchers was Julmurad Hussaini, 27, who reached Athens in 2019 having first sought refuge on the Greek island of Lesbos.

In his home province of Samangon, his relatives are "in hiding", and did not have the resources to get to Europe, he told AFP.