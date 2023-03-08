Afghan women 'most repressed in the world', says UN mission

KABUL: Afghanistan under the Taliban government is the "most repressive country in the world" for women's rights, with authorities effectively trapping women and girls in their homes, the United Nations said on Wednesday (Mar 8).

About 20 women held a rare demonstration in a Kabul street on Wednesday, calling on the international community to protect Afghans, AFP journalists witnessed.

The Taliban government adheres to an austere interpretation of Islam and has imposed a slew of restrictions on girls and women since seizing power in August 2021.

"It has been distressing to witness their methodical, deliberate, and systematic efforts to push Afghan women and girls out of the public sphere," Roza Otunbayeva, head of the UN mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement marking International Women's Day.

The UN mission said the crackdown was a "colossal act of national self-harm" at a time Afghanistan faces some of the world's largest humanitarian and economic crises.

Taliban authorities have removed women from all but essential government jobs, or are paying them a fraction of their former salary to stay at home.

Women are also barred from going to parks, funfairs, gyms, and public baths, and ordered to cover up in public - ideally with a burqa.