Two explosions at and near Kabul airport, with civilians among casualties: US officials

WASHINGTON: There were at least two explosions near and at Kabul's airport on Thursday (Aug 26) amid a huge evacuation effort from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said, with civilians and US service members among the casualties of what was described as a "complex attack".

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said one blast occurred near the airport's Abbey Gate and the other close to the nearby Baron Hotel. Two US officials said at least one of the explosions appeared to be from a suicide bombing.

"We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties," Kirby said on Twitter.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate."

A Taliban official said at least 13 people were killed in the blast, including children, and many Taliban guards were wounded.

A US official, citing initial information, told Reuters as many as five US soldiers may have been hurt, including at least one seriously.

A surgical hospital run by an Italian charity said it was treating more than 60 wounded.

The US Embassy in Kabul described "a large explosion" and said there had been reports of gunfire.