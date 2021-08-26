Explosions at and near Kabul airport leave at least 13 injured, including children

WASHINGTON: A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport on Thursday (Aug 26), killing at least 13 people including children, a Taliban official said, after the United States and allies urged Afghans to leave the area because of a threat by Islamic State.

The Taliban official said many Taliban guards were wounded.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a Twitter post that there had been an explosion outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital.

He added that the explosion at Abbey Gate at the airport was a result of a "complex attack" that resulted in a number of US and civilian injuries.

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate," he said.

A US official told Reuters there were casualties from the explosion, but said it was unclear how many people were hurt. As many as three US service members were among those injured, the official said, citing initial information.

Two US officials said it appeared to be a suicide bombing.