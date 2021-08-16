US troops fire shots in the air at Kabul airport as crowd mobs tarmac

KABUL: US troops fired shots into the air at Kabul airport on Monday (Aug 16) as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight out of the country after the Taliban takeover of the country.

"The crowd was out of control," the official told Reuters by phone. "The firing was only done to defuse the chaos."

In a video filmed by eyewitness Jawid Sukhanyar, the sound of gunfire was heard and scores of panicked people, with young children among them, were seen running.

A police vehicle seen in the video was unmanned.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told AFP.