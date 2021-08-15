Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Blinken says Kabul embassy staff being moved to airport
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Blinken says Kabul embassy staff being moved to airport

Blinken says Kabul embassy staff being moved to airport

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington on Aug 2, 2021. (Photo: AP/Brendan Smialowski)

15 Aug 2021 09:56PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2021 09:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US embassy staff in Kabul were being moved on Sunday (Aug 15) to the airport as Taliban forces advanced on the Afghan capital, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The Taliban were on the brink of total victory, with their fighters ordered to wait on the outskirts of Kabul and the government conceding it was preparing for a "transfer of power".

"It's why we had forces on hand to make sure we could do this in a safe and orderly fashion. The compound itself, folks are leaving there and going to the airport," Blinken told ABC.

Despite the precipitous move, he rejected comparisons with the chaotic American departure from Saigon in 1975 as the Vietnam War drew to a close.

"This is not Saigon," Blinken told ABC. "The fact of the matter is this: We went to Afghanistan 20 years ago with one mission in mind. That was to deal with the people that attacked us on 9/11. That mission has been successful."

Related:

The Taliban's militants surrounded Kabul following an astonishingly quick rout of government forces, who proved incapable of holding onto territory without US military support.

The fall of Kabul will see the hardline Islamic group take back power two decades after US-led forces toppled it in the wake of the Sep 11, 2001 attacks.

Source: AFP/jt

Related Topics

Antony Blinken US Afghanistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us