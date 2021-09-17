Africa COVID-19 jab shortfall could take world 'back to square one': WHO

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of the Congo: Africa faces a shortfall of 470 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this year after the COVAX alliance cut its projected shipments, raising the risk of new and deadly variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (Sep 16).

Only 17 per cent of the continent's population will now be vaccinated by the end of this year, compared with the 40 per cent target set by the WHO, the global agency's Africa unit said at its weekly briefing in the Congolese capital of Brazzaville.

"The staggering inequity and severe lag in shipments of vaccines threatens to turn areas in Africa ... into breeding grounds for vaccine-resistant variants," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa director.

"This could end up sending the whole world back to square one."

Due to global shortages, the COVAX alliance set up to ensure equitable delivery of jabs, will ship about 150 million fewer doses of vaccine to Africa than planned.

Taking into account this shortfall, the 470 million doses of vaccine now expected in Africa will allow only 17 per cent of the population to be fully protected, the WHO's regional office said.

"As long as rich countries lock COVAX out of the market, Africa will miss its vaccination goals," Moetti said.