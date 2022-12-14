Africa could use rivalry between superpowers US, China to advance own interest: Analysts

SINGAPORE: African countries could use the ongoing rivalry between the United States and China to advance their own interests, with both global superpowers competing to expand their footprint in the continent, said analysts.

Their comments come as more than 40 African leaders gather in Washington this week for a key summit with the US. The meeting is said to be an effort to reset and improve US relations with Africa, with President Joe Biden looking to use personal diplomacy to win back influence.

“China will say that it's not in competition with the United States, and the United States will say it's not in competition with China, but we do know that both are struggling for influence across the world,” said Dr Ebenezer Obadare, a Douglas Dillon senior fellow for Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

China is using the continent as a test run for all the other plans that it has, he told CNA’s World Tonight on Wednesday (Dec 14).

“So China knows that if it's able to secure the interests of African countries, if it's able to increase the number of allies it has on the continent, that will help it in a strategic contest with the United States.”

The US is realising that “it is in no position to allow China to consolidate its toehold on the continent”, said Dr Obadare. “So if you look at it that way, from the point of view of Africa, it's a very, very good time.

“African countries can leverage the competition to advance African interests. They can make requests of the United States that they probably wouldn't have made maybe in the last 10 years.”

The US and China have downplayed concerns of Africa turning into an area of competition.