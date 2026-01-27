Nigerian military officers to face trial over 2025 coup plot

ABUJA: Nigeria's military will try several officers over an alleged plan to oust President Bola Tinubu last year, it said Monday (Jan 26), acknowledging a plot the government had initially denied.



In October, the military said 16 officers had been arrested over "issues of indiscipline".



Despite official denials, sources across the Nigerian government and military had told AFP they were arrested over a coup plot.



If successful, this would have brought an end to a quarter-century of democracy in Africa's most populous country.



"The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded," Major General Samaila Uba, a spokesman for the Defence Headquarters, said in a statement Monday.



"The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government," he said.



"Those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial."



No date was given for the trials. The officers could face the death penalty if found guilty, according to legal experts.