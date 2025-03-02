African leaders gather for funeral of Namibia's 'founding father' Sam Nujoma

WINDHOEK: African leaders past and present gathered in Namibia on Saturday (Mar 1) to bury the country's "founding father" Sam Nujoma, who challenged colonialism and a military occupation by South Africa's racist white minority government.

Dignitaries including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, former President Thabo Mbeki and ex-Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete attended the funeral of Nujoma, who rose from herding cattle as a boy to lead the sparsely-populated, mostly desert southern African country on March 21, 1990.

"We fought under your command, ... won the liberation struggle, and forever removed apartheid colonialism from the face of Namibia," President Nangolo Mbumba said in a speech.