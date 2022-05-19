After 78 years, Holocaust survivors meet in L.os Angeles

LOS ANGELES: George Berci and Frank Shatz could have crossed paths in a Nazi labour camp or working in the Hungarian underground nearly 80 years ago. But as far as they know the two Holocaust survivors met for the first time on Wednesday (May 18) in Los Angeles.

Berci, 101, is a pioneering Los Angeles surgeon who still reports to work in a white coat at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Shatz, 96, is an author who still writes a column for the Virginia Gazette.

Native Hungarians, they both escaped a Nazi labour camp and later achieved prominence in their respective fields in the United States. The American Jewish Congress organised their meeting.